Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ doc shows what it takes to achieve greatness
Video Details
Episode 3 and 4 of 'The Last Dance' was released last night and highlighted Michael Jordan's difficult journey of what it took to overcome the Detroit Pistons. Hear why Colin believes that this documentary will help show the younger generation how difficult it is to achieve success .
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.