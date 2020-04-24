Colin Cowherd: All the boxes are being checked for Tom Brady that weren’t in New England
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted OL Tristan Wirfs in the 1st round of the draft last night. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the Bucs are checking every box for Tom Brady that wasn't being checked in New England with the Patriots.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.