Ahmad Rashad: The Last Dance isn’t MJ trying to one-up LeBron – It’s the ‘furthest thing from his mind’
Video Details
Ahmad Rashad joins Colin Cowherd to discuss basketball and his relationship with Michael Jordan. Hear Rashad explain why comparing MJ and LeBron James is unfair because of the two different eras that they played in.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.