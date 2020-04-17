Colin Cowherd: Patriots trading up to get 3rd overall pick from Lions is a real possibility
Video Details
Ian Rapaport recently said that the New England Patriots are planning on using a 'premium pick' on a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes they could go as far as acquiring the 3rd overall pick from the Detroit Lions.
