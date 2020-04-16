Colin Cowherd investigates how Tom Brady fell to the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft
Video Details
Tom Brady will forever be known as one of, if not the biggest, draft whiffs of all time as he fell to the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks he fell so low.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.