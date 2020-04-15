Colin Cowherd reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.-to-Vikings rumors: This is ‘perfect’ for the Browns
Video Details
The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are reportedly in trade talks revolving around WR Odell Beckham Jr. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the Browns will be in a very good place if they are able to pull the trade off.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.