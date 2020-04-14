Colin Cowherd: All the Joe Burrow comparisons are extremely unfair – ‘We’ve got to take a deep breath’
Video Details
Boomer Esiason recently stated that Joe Burrow could be to the Cincinnati Bengals what LeBron James was to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this latest comparison is even more ludicrous than others.
