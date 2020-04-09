Colin Cowherd: Tua Tagovailoa is ‘too good to say no to’
Video Details
Tua Tagovailoa failed two NFL team's pre-draft physicals. Hear why Colin Cowherd isn't concerned with the failed physicals and why he thinks Tua is simply too good to pass up.
