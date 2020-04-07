Colin Cowherd makes a case for Russell Wilson to be on the NFL’s All-Decade Team over Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team at QB. While Colin Cowherd agrees with the choice, hear why he thinks Russell Wilson could have also made the team.
