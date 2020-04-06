Colin Cowherd: The NBA’s potential return would lay the groundwork for other leagues to resume play
Video Details
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently reiterated his desire for the NBA to return. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks if the NBA were to come back, other leagues could follow suit and figure out how to best get back to normal.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.