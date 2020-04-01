Colin Cowherd reacts to reports the Dolphins are seeking to acquire the 1st overall pick from the Bengals

A new report says that the Miami Dolphins are seeking to trade up with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 1st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Colin Cowherd thinks if this were to happen, Joe Burrow would be paying for a team he could flourish for quickly – and that's a PR mess the Bengals don't want to have.

