Colin Cowherd on why Michael Jordan and the 90s Bulls are so beloved by fans
Video Details
With news of the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls set to release in April, Colin Cowherd takes a closer look at the team and why they are so beloved by fans.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.