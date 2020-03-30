Colin Cowherd: ‘No excuses’ for GMs in the upcoming NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is going to be held at its original date much to the chagrin of some GMs. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think the coronavirus is a valid excuse for GMs to say they can't fully evaluate players they want to draft.
