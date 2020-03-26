Colin Cowherd: This offseason has showed us that maturity is one of the most valuable attributes in an NFL QB
Video Details
In what has been a wild free agency period, Colin Cowherd has one big takeaway at the QB position. Hear why he thinks that this offseason has showed us why maturity is so important for a QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.