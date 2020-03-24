Joel Klatt compares Joe Burrow to Joe Montana
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk NFL Draft and some QB prospects. Hear why he thinks Joe Burrow is comparable to Joe Montana.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.