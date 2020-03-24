Colin Cowherd would draft Tua if he were the Miami Dolphins – ‘he could be a legend’

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa, former quarterback of the University of Alabama, is the most talented quarterback in the 2020 draft. Colin thinks the Miami Dolphins should take a chance on Tua despite an injury risk, because he is the biggest potential to mirror legendary quarterback Drew Brees of the New England Saints.

