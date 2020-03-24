Colin Cowherd would draft Tua if he were the Miami Dolphins – ‘he could be a legend’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa, former quarterback of the University of Alabama, is the most talented quarterback in the 2020 draft. Colin thinks the Miami Dolphins should take a chance on Tua despite an injury risk, because he is the biggest potential to mirror legendary quarterback Drew Brees of the New England Saints.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.