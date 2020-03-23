Could the Patriots be planning on tanking to draft Trevor Lawrence? Colin Cowherd discusses
Without Tom Brady, there are many questions surrounding the New England Patriots' future. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team could be planning to tank and draft Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.
