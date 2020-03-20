Colin Cowherd: Bengals should trade down, Joe Burrow will struggle in Cincinnati
Video Details
Colin Cowherd dissects Lance Zierlein's NFL mock draft and discusses the possibility of the Cincinnati Bengals trading down with the Miami Dolphins. Hear why Colin thinks the Bengals should trade down.
