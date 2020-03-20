Colin Cowherd: The Rams ate more than $20 million to cut Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley has reportedly been released from the Los Angeles Rams, resulting in a loss of over $20 million for the team. Colin details why this split hints that there had to be tension between head coach Sean McVay and Gurley for this to happen, especially since he is still a good player.
