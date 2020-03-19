Jason Whitlock: Tom Brady in Tampa Bay will be the story of the year
Jason Whitlock joins Colin Cowherd to talk the impact that Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have on the NFL season. Whitlock is still a bit concerned, but he believes that Brady will bring a new enthusiasm to the team, and that with the offensive weapons the Bucs carry, their season could be very successful.
