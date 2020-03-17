Colin Cowherd: It’s down to Bucs & Chargers for Tom Brady — I’m hearing Tampa Bay

Video Details

After Tom Brady announced that he won't be returning to the New England Patriots, teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are lining up to snag the 6-time Super Bowl champ. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about where he believes Tom Brady will end up. Listen live: foxsportsradio.com/theherd

More Videos »