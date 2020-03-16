Colin Cowherd understands why the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins — ‘They’ll be fine’
Video Details
The Houston Texans have made the biggest deal of the day sending WR Deandre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the general public is overreacting and that the trade is not nearly as bad as some are making it out to be. Listen live: foxsportsradio.com/theherd
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.