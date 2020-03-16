Colin Cowherd: Using exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott was the right move by the Cowboys
Video Details
The Dak Prescott contract saga appears to have finally come to an end as the Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on the young QB. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the Cowboys made a smart decision with Dak. Listen live: foxsportsradio.com/theherd
