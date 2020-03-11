Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady’s free agency decision will show what he truly values
Tom Brady has plenty of options in regards to what he will do in the upcoming NFL free agency period. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks with his newfound autonomy, his choice will reveal what he truly values as a person.
