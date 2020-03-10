Doug Gottlieb: Dak Prescott is not a top-10 QB, but the Cowboys have no choice but to pay him like one

The franchise tag deadline is next Monday an the Dallas Cowboys decision with Dak Prescott is looming. Hear why Doug Gottlieb thinks that Dak has the Cowboys between a rock and a hard place because he will get top-tier QB money despite not being one.

