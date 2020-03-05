Colin Cowherd: ‘Zion Williamson is a phenom, Luka Doncic is just a great player’

Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are no doubt huge parts of the NBA's future, but Colin Cowherd thinks Zion is, and will be, the bigger star. Hear what Colin thinks is the main difference between the two young stars.

