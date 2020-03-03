Colin Cowherd: Bucks’ reliance on Giannis is what will ultimately cost them this year’s NBA title

Video Details

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to only 13 points last night as the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Miami Heat. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the team relies too much on Giannis and will not win this year's title because of their reliance on him.

