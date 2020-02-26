Colin Cowherd: If the Bucks don’t win the East this season, Giannis could bolt for the Warriors
A recent report said that the Golden State Warriors' trade for Andrew Wiggins and a 1st-round draft pick was the first step in trading for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks it's a real possibility for Giannis to leave Milwaukee if the team doesn't make the NBA Finals this season.
