Colin Cowherd: Win against Celtics further cemented that the Lakers are LeBron’s team — not Anthony Davis’
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Los Angeles Lakers
- SWAC
- SWAC
- The Herd
-
The Los Angeles Lakers won a thriller on Sunday against the Boston Celtics and LeBron James once again took over late in the game. Hear why Colin thinks LeBron's late-game heroic further cemented that the Lakers are his team and not Anthony Davis'.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.