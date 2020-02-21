Doug Gottlieb: Cowboys should trade up and draft Tua Tagovailoa — ‘We’ve seen Dak’s ceiling’

In a recent interview, Tua Tagovailoa said that he would enjoy playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Hear Doug Gottlieb make a case for the Cowboys to let Dak Prescott walk in order to trade up and select Tua in the 2020 NFL Draft.

