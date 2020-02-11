Colin Cowherd: 76ers need to build around Ben Simmons, not Joel Embiid — the era of centers is over

Video Details

Colin Cowherd discusses Philadelphia 76ers' recent struggles with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Hear why Colin thinks Joel Embiid and other back-to-the-basket centers are being left in the past, and why centers like Nikola Jokic are the future of the NBA.

