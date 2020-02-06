Colin Cowherd can’t understand why the Rockets traded Clint Capela — ‘They don’t even have an identity’
Video Details
The Houston Rockets officially traded Clint Capela and Colin Cowherd breaks it down. Hear why he doesn't like the trade and wonders just how good the Rockets will be in the future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.