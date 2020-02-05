Colin Cowherd decides which Tom Brady destination would make the hottest storyline
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- FBS (I-A)
- Miami Dolphins
- NFC
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- SEC
- Tennessee Volunteers
- The Herd
- Tom Brady
-
On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd talks Tom Brady and where he will play in 2020. Hear which team he thinks would have the hottest storyline if Brady were to join the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.