Cam Jordan talks Drew Brees’ future and New Orleans’ love for the Saints | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
Cam Jordan joins Colin Cowherd in Miami to discuss his team - the New Orleans Saints. Hear if he thinks Drew Brees will return this season and his thoughts on the city of New Orleans' love for the Saints.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.