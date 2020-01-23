Colin Cowherd has a theory about why Bill Belichick ‘gave Jimmy G away’ to 49ers
-
Jimmy Garoppolo was traded for a second-round pick and is now one win away from a Super Bowl title. Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks Bill Belichick sent him to an advantageous situation in order to help his own coaching legacy.
