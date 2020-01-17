Colin Cowherd makes his picks for NFL Conference Championships
- AFC
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Tennessee Titans
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd makes his picks for this weekend's NFL Conference Championship games, with the Titans taking on the Chiefs in the AFC and the 49ers taking on the Packers in the NFC.
