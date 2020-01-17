Colin Cowherd: All the pressure is on Andy Reid to win the AFC Championship
Video Details
Andy Reid is still searching for his 1st Super Bowl title, but Colin Cowherd points out that he now has the right QB to win at all. Hear why Colin thinks this means all the pressure is going to be on Reid to win the AFC Championship Game this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.