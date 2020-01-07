Colin Cowherd: No more excuses for Aaron Rodgers, ‘the road has been paved’ to a Super Bowl

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round after a favorable regular season schedule. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this season has 'paved the road' for Rodgers and the Packers to win a Super Bowl.

