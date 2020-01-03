Colin Cowherd: ‘2020 is a new year… It’s the end of the dynasties’
Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that as we move into the 2020s, we are witnessing the end of the current sports dynasties — Alabama football, the Golden State Warriors and the New England Patriots.
