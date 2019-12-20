Chris Broussard: Giannis could be a future threat to LeBron’s crown
Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated last night and led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Chris Broussard thinks that if Giannis improves his 3 point average, he could potentially unseat LeBron as King of NBA.
