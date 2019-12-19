Colin Cowherd thinks the Clippers are the only team that can take down the Bucks or Lakers
Video Details
Colin Cowherd previews tonight's game between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetekounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879