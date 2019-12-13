Colin Cowherd: The game isn’t overwhelming Lamar Jackson — he’s overwhelming the game
Video Details
Lamar Jackson further cemented himself as the NFL MVP this year last night with a 5-touchdown performance against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that Lamar is changing the way we look and evaluate football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879