Colin Cowherd decides which team is the best fir for Tom Brady in 2020
Video Details
On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd questions the possibility of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots this offseason to play for a different franchise. Hear which teams Colin thinks are the best fit for Brady.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879