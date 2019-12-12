Colin Cowherd: No chance Tua Tagovailoa will not be drafted in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft
Video Details
Some experts don't believe that Tua Tagovailoa will be a 1st-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft this season, but Colin Cowherd isn't one of those people. Hear why he thinks there's no chance he falls out of the 1st round.
