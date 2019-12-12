Colin Cowherd praises Raptors fans for welcoming back Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard made his return to Toronto last night as his Los Angeles Clippers soundly defeated the Raptors. Hear why Colin Cowherd thought the fans had the perfect reception for him and why Kawhi was the best rental ever in NBA history.
