Colin Cowherd isn’t worried about the Eagles and Carson Wentz
Video Details
The Philadelphia Eagles stumbled to victory on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football but Colin Cowherd isn't worried about Carson Wentz and the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879