Colin Cowherd: Thursday Night Football will be a season-defining game for both the Bears and Cowboys
Both sitting at 6-6, the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears will face off tonight on Thursday Night Football on FOX. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this game will be season-defining for each team.
