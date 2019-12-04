Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady’s PFF Ranking reflects Patriots inability to draft skill position
Video Details
Pro Football Focus recently released QB rankings, placing New England Patriots' Tom Brady at #10. Colin Cowherd responds to this ranking, and what this says about the Patriot's inability to draft the skill positions Brady needs.
