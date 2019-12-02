Colin Cowherd: ‘Dallas has the best problem in the NFL — just add the right head coach and stir’
The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 6-6 after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving but Colin Cowherd doesn't think the team's situation is as bad as it seems.
