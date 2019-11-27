Colin Cowherd: Cowboys’ situation with Jason Garrett may be worse than previously thought
Video Details
After Jerry Jones' recent interview, Colin Cowherd explains why Jason Garrett's job with the Dallas Cowboys could be in bigger trouble than previously thought.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879